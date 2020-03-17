Production On ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ And ‘Young & The Restless’ Suspended

CBS is shutting down production on its soap operas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Facing serious new restrictions imposed by the city of Los Angeles, production is stopping on “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless” effective Tuesday.

Filming has been temporarily suspended for at least two weeks, according to Deadline.

A number of other daytime series have been forced to halt production due to the COVID-19 outbreak, including “General Hospital”, “The Price is Right”, and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Across the industry, more than 100 TV shows have halted production.