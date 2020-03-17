Jared Leto Only Just Found Out About Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘We Had No Idea’

Jared Leto picked a particularly interesting time to go on a retreat.
Leto, 48, wrapped a 12-day silent meditation in the desert on Monday. He and his group were without phones or any other form of communication with the outside world.
“We had no idea what was happening outside the facility,” Leto tweeted. “Mind-blowing – to say the least. I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on… Stay inside. Stay safe.”
There has been no shortage of unique experiences for Leto, who recently encountered a near-death experience while rock climbing with the star of “Free Solo”.