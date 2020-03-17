High School Student Makayla Phillips Garners Ariana Grande Comparisons During ‘American Idol’ Hollywood Week

A big voice for a big city.

“American Idol” arrived in Hollywood this week for the show’s next round of performances and eliminations but young singer Makayla Phillips had nothing to worry about.

Performing her take on the Dreamgirls song “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going”, the 17-year-old high school student completely stunned the judges with her powerful voice.

“I mean, she is the next Ariana Dadgum Grande y’all,” Luke Bryan stated emphatically after hearing her remarkable falsetto.

In fact, back in 2018, Phillips said in an interview with Talent Recap that she has been “inspired by Ariana Grande” in her career.