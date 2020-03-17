Pink Offers ‘Free Concert/Piano Lessons’ Amid Social Distancing

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Pink. Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Pink is the latest musician sharing her music amid times of self-isolation and social distancing.

The three-time Grammy winner did her part to lift spirits amid the coronavirus outbreak by performing for her followers on Instagram. Pink, 40, played the piano while belting out Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love”. It is the first song she learned on the piano.

To make you feel my love 😍 rehearsals

“Free concert slash piano lessons from my heart to yours,” Pink captioned the video. “To make you feel my love 😍 rehearsals.”

Pink also shared a video of herself giving advice to parents with children who are home during school closures.

Part one!

Celebs Who Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus
