German ‘Big Brother’ Contestants To Be Told About Coronavirus Crisis After Being Kept In The Dark For Over 2 Months

German “Big Brother” contestants are finally going to be told about the coronavirus crisis.

Variety reported German broadcaster Sat.1 would reveal the news on Tuesday to contestants, who have been living in the house in Cologne since February 6.

The show’s host, Jochen Schropp, and “Big Brother” physician Andreas Kaniewski will talk to the contestants during a live special.

The show, which premiered on February 10, added four new contestants last week. However, they were told not to mention anything about the ongoing outbreak, which has seen Germany’s major cities be put on lockdown.

The contestants have been isolated in the house since news emerged about the coronavirus crisis in China. However, they have no idea about the events that have unfolded since.

Sat.1 confirmed the 14 guys and girls would receive video messages from relatives, and were permitted to ask questions.

According to the Guardian, bosses previously told German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung that “special hygiene measures” in the house had been taken, and that they only wanted to tell the housemates about the virus in certain circumstance (e.g., if a family member became affected).

“Big Brother Canada” guests, on the other hand, have been told about the COVID-19 outbreak, along with an update that all houseguests’ family members remained unaffected at the time.

“Big Brother Canada” airs Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.