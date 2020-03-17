Neil Young Performs Live For Bernie Sanders’ Virtual Rally

Bernie Sanders got a big musical boost to help him through the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday night, the U.S. presidential candidate held a virtual rally online, complete with live musical performances, including one from Canadian-American icon Neil Young.

Young performed his classic “Heart of Gold”, and was joined by his wife Daryl Hannah and their dog during the broadcast.

Join me now for our first-ever digital rally featuring @Neilyoung and @dhlovelife, Jim James of @mymorningjacket, @freenationalsXX and many more special guests. https://t.co/hPh7H5OP2f — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 16, 2020

Other performers for the rally included the Free Nationals and Jim James of My Morning Jacket.