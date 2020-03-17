Buckingham Palace Confirms Numerous Changes To The Queen’s Diary Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Buckingham Palace has confirmed a number of changes in the Queen’s schedule amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

It was revealed Tuesday that Her Majesty is now set to move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday, one week earlier than planned.

It’s thought she’ll stay there beyond the Easter period.

The Palace stated the changes were being made “as a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances.”

A statement confirmed audiences due to take place this week at Buckingham Palace would go ahead as planned, including receiving the prime minister, the commanding officer of HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH and the bishop of Hereford.

Future audiences will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with the appropriate advice.

The Palace announced, “In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by the Queen, and other Members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed.

“The annual Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel on 9th April will not go ahead. Three Garden Parties hosted by the Queen, due to be held at Buckingham Palace in May, will now not take place. Guests already invited to these Garden Parties will be asked to attend in 2021. Two additional Garden Parties given for the Not Forgotten Association and the National Trust will also not take place. Investitures will be rearranged to later dates.

“Further announcements on Trooping the Colour, the 75th anniversary of VE Day and the State Visit by the Emperor and Empress of Japan will be made in due course, in consultation with Government.”