Kelly Clarkson Puts Her Own Spin On Huey Lewis And The News’ ‘The Power Of Love’ In Epic Performance

Kelly Clarkson kicked off the latest instalment of her show with another incredible “Kellyoke” performance.

The musician put her own spin on Huey Lewis and the News’s ’80s hit, “The Power of Love” from the “Back to the Future” soundtrack.

Clarkson rocked out as she showed off her killer vocals to the much-loved song, alongside her band.

Her latest performance comes after she took on the Janet Jackson classic “If”.

She also sang Alessia Cara’s “Here” on Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

Clarkson has previously nailed performances of Halsey’s “Graveyard”, Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me”, and many, many more.