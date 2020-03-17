‘Old And Asthmatic’ Director Paul Schrader Would Rather ‘Die On The Job’ Than Shut Down Over Coronavirus

“First Reformed” director Paul Schrader isn’t too pleased he’s been forced to shut down production on his latest film over coronavirus concerns. The “Taxi Driver” writer slammed the current pandemic, chiding producers of his latest project for forcing a halt on production after a day player tested positive for COVID-19.

Schrader criticized the decision on Facebook, saying he would have “shot through hellfire rain” in order to complete “The Card Counter”, adding he’s “old and asthmatic” and “what better way to die than on the job?”

Production has been put on hold for five days.

The illness has reportedly not affected the main cast.

Schrader wrote the screenplay for the film, which stars Oscar Isaac as a professional gambler who sets out to reform an angry young man (Tye Sheridan) out for revenge on a mutual acquaintance by taking him with him on the casino gambling circuit. Filming was underway in Biloxi, Mississippi, for the movie which also stars Willem Dafoe and Tiffany Haddish.