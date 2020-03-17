‘Avatar’ Sequels Halt Productions Due To Coronavirus

After years of delays, the upcoming “Avatar” sequels have hit yet another snag.

On Tuesday, the New Zealand Herald reported that James Cameron’s four scheduled sequels to the 2009 smash hit have been forced to stop production as a result of the global coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED: ‘The Matrix’ Reboot Shuts Down Production Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Asked when crew might be getting back to work on the films, producer Jon Landau told the Herald, “I can’t give you an answer.

“If I told you we are going to know something in two weeks I’d be lying. I might not be wrong — even a broken clock is right twice a day. But I would be lying because I don’t know.”

RELATED: ‘Avatar’ Fans Get First Peek At New Worlds Of Pandora From Upcoming Sequel

Speaking about the decision to halt production, Landau said, “We’re in the midst of a global crisis and this is not about the film industry. I think everybody needs to do now whatever we can do, as we say here, to flatten the [coronavirus] curve.”

The “Avatar” sequels are scheduled to hit theatres every two years beginning December 2021.