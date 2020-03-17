Monsta X Take Over ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Kelly Clarkson takes a back seat so that Monsta X can shine on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

No, this is not a “Kellyoke” post. Clarkson has been wowing audiences with her impressive covers as of late, but this time she put all the focus on K-pop’s Monsta X. The five-person group performed their new single “You Can’t Hold My Heart”.

The performance was rather stripped back compared to what North American audiences have grown accustomed to from the major K-pop scene. There were no flashy dance moves, just five men in suits relying on the strength of their vocals.

“You Can’t Hold My Heart” is track No. 8 on Monsta X’s debut English-language studio album All About Luv. The album includes collaborations with French Montana, Pitbull, and will.i.a.m.