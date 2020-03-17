Whoopi Goldberg Takes Day Off From ‘The View’ Amid Coronavirus Fears

“The View” was down two co-hosts for Tuesday’s show.

With Joy Behar already absent due to coronavirus fears, Whoopi Goldberg also took the day off to consult with her doctors.

Guest hosts Dr. Oz and Sara Haines explained that Goldberg doesn’t believe anything is wrong and expect she’ll return Wednesday.

In the meantime, “The View” has taken extra measures to implement social distancing, including a new table that keeps the hosts further apart.

Dr. Oz applauded both Behar and Goldberg for taking necessary precautions against the spread of the virus, and to make sure they are safe through the outbreak.

Haines added that she is not interested in hearing from politicians at the moment, saying she’d rather hear from doctors like Dr. Oz than Donald Trump amid the crisis.

Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain also questioned why people in America didn’t take more action considering what had happened in other countries like Italy.