Lil Nas X And Megan Thee Stallion Send Money To Fans Affected By Coronavirus

Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion are giving back to their fans.

RELATED: Bebe Rexha Sends Money To Fans Financially Impacted By Coronavirus

Restrictions on large gatherings and public events, and the forced closure of businesses and schools, have put a lot of people temporarily out of work. In a position to help, rappers Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion are offering to send fans money in their time of need.

“Hey, guys drop your Cash App. [I am] gonna send some of you some money to go get some food then stay inside,” Lil Nas X tweeted on Thursday.

hey guys drop ur cashapp. gonna send some of u some money to go get some food then stay inside. — nope (@LilNasX) March 12, 2020

Megan added, “Hey, hotties. Since y’all have been going so hard supporting me, I wanna support y’all and bless them pockets real quick!”

RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Takes Day Off From ‘The View’ Amid Coronavirus Fears

Hey hotties since y’all have been going so hard supporting me I wanna support y’all and bless them pockets real quick !!! We’re abt to have a #SUGASPREE ! Drop y’all’s cash app names👇🏾 #partner https://t.co/p7gNnE6ZJC — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) March 12, 2020

The tweets have a combined 300,000 likes to date. Bebe Rexha is another artist who has been sending fans money through Cash App.