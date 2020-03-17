Lil Nas X And Megan Thee Stallion Send Money To Fans Affected By Coronavirus

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Lil Nas X. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion are giving back to their fans.

Restrictions on large gatherings and public events, and the forced closure of businesses and schools, have put a lot of people temporarily out of work. In a position to help, rappers Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion are offering to send fans money in their time of need.

“Hey, guys drop your Cash App. [I am] gonna send some of you some money to go get some food then stay inside,” Lil Nas X tweeted on Thursday.

Megan added, “Hey, hotties. Since y’all have been going so hard supporting me, I wanna support y’all and bless them pockets real quick!”

The tweets have a combined 300,000 likes to date. Bebe Rexha is another artist who has been sending fans money through Cash App.

