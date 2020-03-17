Harry Styles Rocks Fishnet Stockings In New ‘Beauty Papers’ Issue

Harry Styles is not shy about his fashion choices.

The singer is on the cover of the latest issue of Beauty Papers, rocking some wild styles, including going shirtless with fishnet stockings and loafers.

RELATED: Harry Styles Debuts ‘Cherry’, ‘To Be So Lonely’ During Intimate NPR Tiny Desk Concert

In a video for the magazine, Styles talks about the artists and values he holds dear while wearing a classic-looking blue suit.

RELATED: Peter Gabriel Applauds Harry Styles’ Cover Of ‘Sledgehammer’

Introducing Mr Harry Edward Styles who collaborated with #beautypapers in an issue that viscerally responds to the shrinking freedoms of our world with an explosion of individuality, creativity, diversity and unity. @Harry_Styles #harrystyles pic.twitter.com/tGDHptRa6z — Beauty Papers (@beautypapersmag) March 17, 2020

The theme of the issue “viscerally responds to the shrinking freedoms of our world.”