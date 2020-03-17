Harry Styles Rocks Fishnet Stockings In New ‘Beauty Papers’ Issue

Harry Styles is not shy about his fashion choices.
The singer is on the cover of the latest issue of Beauty Papers, rocking some wild styles, including going shirtless with fishnet stockings and loafers.
View this post on Instagram
BEAUTY PAPERS. Harry Edward Styles x Beauty Papers for REVOLUTION issue. ‘Treat people with kindness’ resonates as a revelation and revolution in itself. An undeniable call to action and invitation to make a kinder world — whoever, whatever and however you are. COVER #1 Photography @caspersejersenstudio @gucci @harrystyles Available to buy online NOW. Link in bio. #beautypapers #harrystyles #treatpeoplewithkindess
In a video for the magazine, Styles talks about the artists and values he holds dear while wearing a classic-looking blue suit.
The theme of the issue “viscerally responds to the shrinking freedoms of our world.”