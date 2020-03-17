Harry Styles Rocks Fishnet Stockings In New ‘Beauty Papers’ Issue

By Corey Atad.

Harry Styles. Photo: CP Images
Harry Styles is not shy about his fashion choices.

The singer is on the cover of the latest issue of Beauty Papers, rocking some wild styles, including going shirtless with fishnet stockings and loafers.

In a video for the magazine, Styles talks about the artists and values he holds dear while wearing a classic-looking blue suit.

The theme of the issue “viscerally responds to the shrinking freedoms of our world.”

