Fiona Apple Quit Cocaine After An ‘Excruciating Night’ With Quentin Tarantino

Fiona Apple opened up about the night she quit cocaine in a candid new interview with The New Yorker.

The 42-year-old revealed how she walked away from the drug after spending “one excruciating night” at Quentin Tarantino’s house, listening to him and her ex-boyfriend Paul Thomas Anderson brag.

Apple joked, “Every addict should just get locked in a private movie theatre with Q.T. and P.T.A. on coke and they’ll never want to do it again.”

She also revealed how she didn’t consider herself an alcoholic but she did drink vodka alone every night for years until she passed out.

The piece explains how Apple would take a sip whenever she’d walk past the freezer.

It also points out that the singer-songwriter would “love getting loose on wine, but not the regret that followed.”

Apple took prescription psychopharmaceuticals for decades after being diagnosed with “complex developmental post-traumatic stress disorder,” as well.

However, she had to get an MRI to rule out a pituitary tumour after experiencing severe mood swings. She then had to wean herself off an antipsychotic drug.