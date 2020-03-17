Lucy Hale Is Calling On People To Foster Dogs Under Threat Of Euthanasia

Lucy Hale is trying to help save countless dogs amid the coronavirus crisis.

The “Katy Keene” star took to Instagram to alert fans that L.A. County is planning on shutting all of its animal shelters due to the pandemic.

As Hale explained, that likely means dogs housed in the shelters will be euthanized if they cannot be found foster homes.

Hale urged fans to contact a number of organizations to arrange to foster the dogs, in order to save them during the closures.