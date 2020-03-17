Emma Stone’s Wedding To Dave McCary Reportedly Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears

It looks like Emma Stone will be waiting a little bit longer to tie the knot.

According to Page Six, the “Superbad” star has postponed her wedding to fiancé Dave McCary, which had been set to take place in Los Angeles over the weekend.

A new date has reportedly not yet been set for the rescheduled nuptials.

Stone and McCary announced their engagement in December.

The couple have been dating for two years, and first met when Stone hosted Global’s “Saturday Night Live”, where McCary was a segment director, back in 2016.

ET Canada has reached out to Emma Stone’s rep for comment.