Mariah Carey Wins St. Patrick’s Day With ‘Flip The Switch’ Challenge Featuring Her Kids

No one flips the switch better than Mariah Carey.

RELATED: Mariah Carey And Her Kids Rap To Ol’ Dirty Bastard

The iconic singer engaged in the “#FlipTheSwitch” challenge on Monday, giving it a St. Patrick’s Day twist. In the video, Carey is flanked by her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, makeup artist Kristofer Buckle, and twins Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Scott Cannon, both 8.

Carey lip-syncs Drake’s 2018 hit “Nonstop”. Suddenly, the lights flicker and the entire squad is decked out in St. Patrick’s Day swag.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Slams The Grammys With Shady Tweet

“Happy St. Patrick’s Day, everybody!!” Carey captioned the clip. She also urged followers to “stay home and stay safe” amid the global coronavirus pandemic.