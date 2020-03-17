‘Black Widow’, ‘Woman In The Window’, More Films Push Release Dates Over Coronavirus

Three more movies are pushing their release dates over the coronavirus pandemic.

With theatres shutting their doors and people cautioned to stay home and limit public gatherings, “Black Widow”, “The Woman In The Window” and “The Personal History Of David Copperfield” have all been moved from their planned release dates. Disney/Fox are behind all three films.

All three movies were to be released in May with the Scarlett Johansson-led “Black Widow” on May 1, “The History Of David Copperfield” with Dev Patel on May 8 and “The Woman In The Window” starring Amy Adams due May 27.

Potential future release dates have not been confirmed at this time.

The movies join the already-postponed releases of the company’s “Mulan”, “New Mutants” and “Antlers” which had March and April theatrical releases scheduled. Disney’s next film on the calendar is “Artemis Fowl” which is still slated to arrive in theatres on May 29 for the time being.