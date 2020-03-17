Adam Lambert Marches To His Own Beat On New Album: ‘I’ve Leaned Really Far Into My Queerness’

Adam Lambert is not shying away from his queerness with his upcoming album Velvet.

Lambert, who also operates as the lead vocalist for Queen + Adam Lambert, updated Entertainment Weekly on the status of his upcoming fourth studio album.

“I’ve leaned really far into my queerness on this,” Lambert said. “I’m very much marching to the beat of my own drum, but my hope is that I’ve written things in such a way where people realize that they can all find themselves in these songs no matter who you are.”

Lambert has picked up quite a few songwriting tips, sometimes by osmosis, from his time around Queen.

“Brian [May] and Roger [Taylor] are so wise and I’ve learned a lot from them,” Lambert shared. “They’ve tapped into the human spirit. That’s why their songs are so timeless. That was one of my goals on this album was to try to create music that didn’t expire after a season.”

Velvet drops March 20 and is propelled by singles “Feel Something”, “New Eyes”, “Comin in Hot”, “Superpower” and “Roses”.