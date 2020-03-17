Rolling Stones ‘No Filter’ North American Tour Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

The Rolling Stones won’t be heading out on the road anytime soon.

RELATED: Lil Nas X And Megan Thee Stallion Send Money To Fans Affected By Coronavirus

On Tuesday, the band announced that they are postponing their upcoming “No Filter” tour of North America.

The tour had been scheduled to kick off in San Diego on May 8 for 15 dates, ending in Atlanta on July 9. A show in Vancouver was originally set for May 12.

RELATED: Pink Offers ‘Free Concert/Piano Lessons’ Amid Social Distancing

“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour,” the Rolling Stones said in a statement. “We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority.

The band added, “We will all get through this together – and we’ll see you very soon.”