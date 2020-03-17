Jamar Lee Removed From ‘Big Brother Canada’

It’s the end of the road for Jamar Lee on “Big Brother Canada”.

The 24-year-old Ajax, Ont. native has been removed from season 8 of the Global TV series, the network confirms to ET Canada. The move comes after his fellow houseguest, Kyle Rozendal, claimed to feel threatened by a hand gesture Lee directed at him during a tense house meeting. Another houseguest, Vanessa Clements, also claimed Lee’s expressive conversational approach made her feel “uncomfortable” during the meeting.

In a joint statement, Global and Insight Productions tell ET Canada exclusively, “Insight Productions has made the difficult decision to remove a houseguest as a result of behaviour which occurred that was a breach of the ‘Big Brother’ house rules.”

“We at Global and Insight Productions take the rules of this competition seriously and with respect to all houseguests past and present, the confines of the Big Brother house can be trying, sometimes leading to a clash of opinions and emotions in an isolated environment,” the statement continues. “We handle these situations with care and caution, protecting the well-being of our houseguests and ensuring the integrity of this long-standing production.”

For his part, Lee says, “I take full responsibility for my actions – I lost my cool and that’s not okay. I’ve always stood behind what I believe in and I’m sorry if I let people down.”

He adds, “I want to thank everyone for their love and support, it really means a lot… this isn’t the last of me! You feel me?”

Lee’s exit will be addressed on Thursday’s episode of “Big Brother Canada.”

As the situation played out on the franchise’s live feeds, which were temporarily shut down following the exchange, fans turned to social media to voice their opinions on the explosive encounter. Many users showed their support for Lee using the hashtag #IStandWithJamar on Twitter.

Lee’s exit is the latest unexpected turn of events for the reality juggernaut, just weeks into its latest season.

Within the first days of gameplay, Toronto native Nico Vera opted to self-evict, effectively cancelling the first eviction vote. The following week, production announced it would cease filming live evictions with a studio audience, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

“Big Brother Canada” airs Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, and Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.