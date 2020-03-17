Spanish Singer Blows Away All Four Coaches On ‘The Voice’

Mandi Castillo just had a monumental audition on “The Voice”.

On Monday night’s episode, the young singer raised eyebrows with her soaring performance of the Juan Gabriel’s Spanish-language song “Así Fue”.

Castillo’s performance garnered an incredible four chair turns from the coaches, with Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson hitting their buttons, with Blake Shelton and John Legend following in turn.

“Not trying to get emotional here, but I started thinking about how important it is to represent,” Jonas said. “Some of my favourite music in the world is sung in different languages. You are in a lane all on your own.”

The emotional appeal wasn’t quite enough though, as Castillo decided to join Legend’s team.