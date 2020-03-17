Niall Horan Talks Self Isolating Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Niall Horan may be one of many stars to cancel upcoming promotional tours due to the coronavirus outbreak, but he’s making the most of it.

The One Direction alum chatted with “The Zach Sang Show” over the phone Tuesday, revealing he was forced to cancel promotion for his latest album Heartbreak Weather.

“I need the touch of the people, I want the touch of the people,” he told the host about his “cabin fever.” “I am in isolation like everyone else.”

But while he’s taking some downtime at home, Horan says he’s making the most of his time off with multiple Instagram live chats with fans, calling it the “best way to talk to fans.”

And when it comes to the COVID-19 epidemic, Horan says, “It’s a bit of a shock to the system… it’s a shock to the system for everyone.”

He later added, referencing the cancelled tour, “I think the last thing the world needs to worry about is my album.”

Heartbreak Weather is available now to stream everywhere.