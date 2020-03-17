Meghan McCain Is ‘Furious’ That People Aren’t Taking Coronavirus Seriously: ‘You Think This Is Fine? This Is Not Fine!’

Meghan McCain is outraged by those unwilling to wise up and treat coronavirus seriously.

Governments globally have begun taking precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19, but there are those who still believe the whole thing is either a conspiracy theory or an overreaction. McCain is definitely not a naysayer.

“This is so far over the tipping point in ways that I don’t even think people can realize,” she told “The View” co-hosts on Tuesday. “I have been furious, furious at baby boomers and millennials… for people who would just have the hubris and arrogance to ignore what’s going on.”

“You think this is fine? This is not fine,” McCain continued. “I worry that because of the lack of testing and the lack of messaging and the lack of seriousness on the administration’s part, that we are way too far gone… I don’t understand why people aren’t taking it seriously.”

More than 196,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in more than 160 countries as of Tuesday.