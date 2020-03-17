Zoe Kravitz Assures She Isn’t Lightening Her Skin: ‘This Is What Happens… When We Can’t Go Outside’

Zoe Kravitz is definitely not chemically lightening her skin.

The daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet recently shared a photo of herself and her dog in self-isolation. Kravitz, 31, captioned the image: “Self(ie) quarantine. Stay inside kids. One day at a time.”

One fan thought Kravitz’s skin looked unusually lighter and thought she may perhaps be lightening her skin.

“Am I wrong or she is looking so white in this picture,” the commenter wrote. “Please don’t tell me you are getting ready of your melanin, you are so beautiful with your natural colour.”

Kravitz assured her fan that was not the case: “Jesus, no girl. This is what happens to some of us mixed kids when we can’t go outside lol.”

Kravitz is among the many people who are choosing to self-isolate and socially distances themselves to help curb the spread of coronavirus.