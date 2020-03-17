Vanessa Hudgens Met With Major Backlash Following Controversial Remarks About COVID-19

Vanessa Hudgens is in hot water after making, what many have called insensitive, comments about the coronavirus.

The “High School Musical” alum, 31, took to Instagram for a live video chat with fans during her self-quarantine period this week. In the clip, Hudgens made comments about the deadly virus and the potential months-long timeline of quarantine time for the United States.

“Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls–t,” she told the camera. “I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?”

After a short pause, she backtracked, “I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you @VanessaHudgens pic.twitter.com/p0vIekdigP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 17, 2020

But in response to the backlash, Hudgens spoke out.

“Some of my comments are being taken out of context,” she began. “It’s a crazy time and I am at home and in lockdown.”

"Some of my comments are being taken out of context." pic.twitter.com/RTOKAr8xJi — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) March 17, 2020

In a second apology, Hudgens writes, “I’m so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who see the clip from my Instagram live yesterday. I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake-up call about the significance my word have, now more than ever. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”

“The selfishness of these kids is infuriating. Some of us have loved ones who are extremely vulnerable,” one Twitter user wrote in response to the original clip.

Another added, “This will haunt her for the rest of her life. To laugh at this unthinkable tragedy, with an almost unimaginable scale of suffering. Unconscionable.”