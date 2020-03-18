Princess Beatrice Altering Wedding Plans For The Third Time Over Coronavirus Concerns

Princess Beatrice’s plans to walk down the aisle have altered for the third time — this time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Princess Beatrice and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances,” a statement from Buckingham Palace reads. “In line with government advice for the U.K. and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for May 29.”

The statement notes that the pair are “reviewing” their wedding plans at this stage, and may still exchange vows as intended on May 29, but in a more private ceremony.

“They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people,” the statement continues. “Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place. The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends.”

The royal has had her impending wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi twice delayed over the scandal surrounding her father, Prince Andrew.

The 31-year-old bride-to-be is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. She was set to wed financier Mozzi at St. James’ Palace followed by a reception in her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s garden at Buckingham Palace. On Tuesday, the Queen announced all upcoming garden parties were cancelled.

The couple has already moved their wedding dates and decreased the size of the party following the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew, who is set to walk his daughter down the aisle. Mozzi’s 4-year-old son Christopher from a previous relationship will also be a part of the bridal party.

Unlike cousins Prince William and Prince Harry’s nuptials, Princess Beatrice was not planning on a carriage procession, instead planning a smaller, low-key celebration.