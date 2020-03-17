Princess Beatrice’s Wedding Might Be Postponed For The Third Time

Princess Beatrice’s plans to walk down the aisle may be put on hold for the third time — this time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal has had her impending wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi twice delayed over the scandal surrounding her father, Prince Andrew.

The 31-year-old bride-to-be is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. She was set to wed financier Mozzi on May 29 at St. James’ Palace followed by a reception in her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s garden at Buckingham Palace. On Tuesday, the Queen announced all upcoming garden parties were cancelled.

The couple has moved their wedding dates and decreased the size of the party following the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew, who is set to walk his daughter down the aisle. Mozzi’s 4-year-old son Christopher from a previous relationship will also be a part of the bridal party.

Unlike cousins Prince William and Prince Harry’s nuptials, Princess Beatrice was not planning on a carriage procession, instead planning a smaller, low-key celebration.