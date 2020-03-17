Stephen Amell Will Not Appear In Arrowverse Shows: ‘No, I’m Done’

Stephen Amell is properly done with the Arrowverse.

The Canadian actor starred on “Arrow” from 2012-2020. The success of the show spawned an entire television universe housing shows like “The Flash”, “Supergirl”, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”, “Batwoman” and “Black Lightning”.

Amell, 38, recently hosted an Instagram Live stream to update fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. During the stream, Amell told fans he will not return for any guest appearances in the Arrowverse.

“No, I’m done,” he said with a smile, per Entertainment Weekly. “That was good. It was a good eight years but it was time to be done.”

“It was actually really, really weird to watch The CW again,” Amell said while turning the channel to “Roswell, New Mexico”. “It was weird seeing promos for ‘Supergirl’ and ‘Flash’ and ‘Batwoman’ again. It seems like a different lifetime. I don’t think I’ll be doing that again.”

Amell is preparing for his lead role in the new series “Heels”.