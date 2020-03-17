Miley Cyrus Jokes That She And Demi Lovato Might Be ‘Gay As F**k’ In Live Instagram Chat

Even when self-isolating, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato know how to entertain their fans.

The two pop stars shared their chat, logging in from their respective homes and going live on Instagram.

Cyrus delighted fans by revealing she’d be hosting a daily Instagram Live show, titled “Bright Minded”, in which she and special guests share their thoughts on how to “bring light to a dark time” during her period of self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Talks Drugs, Brutal Fights With Miley

On Monday, the “Wrecking Ball” singer revealed that Lovato would be joining her the following day.

“I am totally freaking out and I think my fans and followers will be doing the same,” she told fans, declaring that “‘Bright Minded Live With Miley’ just went to a whole new level” with Lovato joining her.

.@MileyCyrus just announced that Demi Lovato will be joining her on her #BrightMinded instalive series tomorrow at 11:30am PT! pic.twitter.com/Y7mMCIKTnG — Miley Cyrus Access (@MileyNewsAccess) March 16, 2020

True to her word, on Tuesday she and Lovato hunkered down for a freewheeling conversation, discussing everything from struggles with body image to how they cope with negative thoughts.

During one part of the discussion, the duo spoke about the immediate connection they felt when they first met.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Is Proud Of Miley Cyrus’ Sobriety: ‘It Helps To Know Recovery Is Possible’

“We connected then because we just saw something in each other. Maybe it was spirituality or maybe it was just our hearts. I don’t know but ummm…” said Lovato.

“Or maybe we were just gay as f**k!” Cyrus blurted out, causing Lovato to collapse in laughter.

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato laughing together in 2020 just make believe in friendship again. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/5H4RSelxhp — Wan Adnan (@Wan_Adnann) March 17, 2020

Cyrus later shared a photo of herself bopping along to one of Lovato’s songs. “Demi is the G.O.A.T.” she declared, writing in the caption, “Lovatic for life.”

Lovatic for Life ! pic.twitter.com/kQAt85mufs — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 17, 2020

“Bright Sided Live with Miley” can be seen on Instagram Live weekdays at 8:30 a.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT on her Instagram page.