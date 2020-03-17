Chrissy Teigen Joins Hubby John Legend For A Duet Of The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Theme Song

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are giving their fans some wholesome entertainment while the world practices self-quarantine.

The couple joined forces on Legend’s “Together At Home” Instagram live concert on Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With millions of viewers sending in their requests for a duet, one stood out to the pair, Andy Cohen’s suggestion of the “Vanderpump Rules” theme song, “Raise Your Glass” by Dena Deadly.

And Teigen and Legend, being huge Bravo and reality show fans, obviously obliged.

Legend is one of many stars entertaining quarantined fans from their living rooms. On Monday, Jann Arden gave fans a concert from the mountains, while Coldplay’s Chris Martin held a mini-concert – Pink and Joe Jonas followed suit.