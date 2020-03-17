Lynda Carter Postpones Joint Concert Tour With Daughter Following COVID-19 Outbreak

Lynda Carter is the latest star to postpone a tour due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The “Wonder Woman” star, who was supposed to embark on a joint tour with her daughter Jessica Carter Altman, this spring has cancelled the upcoming tour indefinitely.

“I always have to remind myself that my baby girl is hardly a baby anymore,” Carter captioned a photo of Altman, 29, on Instagram. “Our tour may be postponed for now, but I wanted to share some photos from the shoot Jessica Carter Altman and I did recently. Even if you can’t go out this week, you can still listen to her new EP, #NoRules.”

“I am so upset that I won’t get to see your beautiful faces smiling and singing along with me in the next couple of months. Performing for you is one of my greatest joys and privileges,” Carter added on her website. “But your health and safety is important and I urge you to all practice social distancing for the meantime. There can always be more concerts, but remember that YOU are irreplaceable.”

The tour would have showcased both Carter and Altman’s singing talents with stops across North America.

Carter shares Altman with husband Robert A Altman.