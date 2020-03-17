Michael Buble Shares Important Message About COVID-19: ‘All You’re Being Asked To Do Is Sit On The Couch’

Michael Buble postponed his North American tour last week over concerns related to COVID-19, and on Tuesday the B.C.-born crooner took to Twitter to share his thoughts on how everyone can do their part to minimize the worldwide pandemic.

Telling fans that he’s in Vancouver at the moment, he points out that he rarely posts messages on social media, but “felt that I was compelled to.”

After talking to trusted healthcare professionals, Buble has a message to pass along. “And that message is that it’s time to take serious measures so that we can protect our families, our neighbours and ourselves,” he says.

RELATED: ‘An Evening With Michael Bublé’ Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

“We must flatten the curve of this virus,” he adds. “There’s no stopping it, I think we all understand that. This is not about stopping it, it’s about making sure our healthcare system, our hospitals can handle all the people who will inevitably have to have care.”

By following the protocols set in place such as social distancing, hand-washing and self-isolating, he continues, “I truly think that we can slow this down, and we can have a real shot at saving millions of lives.”

RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens Met With Major Backlash Following Controversial Remarks About COVID-19

He asks all his followers to “please, as much as possible, stay in the house. If you have to, drink some Quarantinis, do what you have to do.”

He passed along a message that a friend had sent him, and thought was worthy of relaying to his Twitter followers.

“Your grandparents were asked to go to war,” he says, “and all you’re being asked to do is to sit on the couch.”