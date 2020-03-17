Matthew McConaughey Offers His Calming Voice Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘Let’s Take Care Of Ourselves And Each Other’

Matthew McConaughey has a message for fans.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to shake the globe, the actor spoke out offering a positive message on how we all can come together and get through this trying time.

“I just want to say, in these crazy times that we’re in with the coronavirus,” he began in a post on Twitter. “Let’s take care of ourselves and each other and not go to the lowest common denominator and get paranoid. Let’s do our due diligence and take the precautions we need to take care of ourselves. Right now, more than before, we’re all dependant on each other than we ever have been.”

because every red light eventually turns green pic.twitter.com/x05GuITW4J — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) March 17, 2020

“We have an enemy in coronavirus that is faceless, race-less, sex-less and it’s an enemy that we all agree that we want to beat. We want to beat and we’re going to beat,” he later added.

But McConaughey promises there is hope, “There is a green light on the other side of this red light that we’re at right now and I believe that green light will be built form the values we can enact right now.”

And the video received a lot of love online:

He's absolutely right. We're at a turning point in human history that will define not only who we are now, but what we will be become. We got this! 🙏 🇺🇸 ❤ 🇨🇦 💪 🇲🇽✌🇮🇹 💛 🇩🇪 👊 🇬🇧 ✋🇦🇺 🤝 🇯🇵 💚 🇰🇷 — Red Pill University (@Megaman512) March 17, 2020