Kevin Hart Goes Back In Time For An ’80s-Style Workout For ‘What The Fit’

Kevin Hart is back with a new season of “What the Fit”, which finds the comedian joined by celebrities and athletes to undertake a variety of sports-themed activities.

While previous episodes of the YouTube series have seen him play dodgeball with Anna Kendrick and do some “Game of Thrones”-style jousting with Jason Sudeikis, the latest may be the most unusual yet.

That’s because Hart is joined by great Ron “Boss” Everline, who is Hart’s real-life personal trainer, and the two embark on a 1980s-themed workout.

Hart is properly attired for the occasion, wearing a pastel-hued sweatsuit, a “Let’s Get Physical” t-shirt and a ridiculous looking long wig with headband.

Hart seems to love the vintage ’80s workout equipment, and tells Everline “we should have that in the gym.” His trainer responds: “Absolutely not.”

Hart has another idea. “We should have ’80s day when we work out from now on!” he excitedly declared, suggesting they wear ’80s clothing while they exercise.

“I’m not having an ’80s day,” says Everline.

“The third season of ‘What The Fit’ starring Kevin Hart follows Kevin and a new squad of famous friends as they continue to inspire the world to work out,” reads a synopsis for the new season. “They’ll take on the courts of the Harlem Globetrotters, organize a community workout for the entire city, and keep in step with a high school marching band. How much success they’ll have with any of these things is up for debate, but one thing they’ve proved time and time again, is that nothing is too bold, too outrageous or too ridiculous for Kevin and his guests if it can get the world on its feet.”