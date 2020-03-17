Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Taking Appropriate Measures’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also doing their part amid coronavirus concerns.

On the heels of Buckingham Palace making changes to the royal family’s schedule, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also proceeding with caution. “Like everyone, they’re taking appropriate measures and heeding government advice, if and when they are specifically made aware of being in contact with someone who has tested positive, they will act accordingly,” a royal source tells ET. The palace has no comment.

During his final engagements recently, Harry hugged Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton during their joint event at the Silverstone Experience. Just days earlier, Hamilton participated in an event with Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Idris Elba, both good friends of the duke and duchess, who have now tested positive for coronavirus. Hamilton, however, has not made any comment on whether he is sick or been tested.

The royal family, as well as many in the entertainment industry, has taken new measures to isolate from larger crowds during the pandemic. Queen Elizabeth II has canceled all her upcoming palace garden parties, as well as her visit to Cheshire and Camden that were scheduled for later this month.

Harry and Meghan are back in Canada after their final royal event.

All eyes were on Harry and Meghan last week as they reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton to celebrate Commonwealth Day. The event marked Harry and Meghan’s first public meeting with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge since announcing their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

See more of their final event in the video below.

