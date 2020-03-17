Josh Gad Returns With Another Twitter Bedtime Story

A few days back, Josh Gad went live on Twitter to read a bedtime story — and on Tuesday he came back with another one.

Gad is following CDC advice and self-isolating at home with his family. “Today has been a little bit of a doozy, I’m not gonna lie,” Gad admitted. “Home schooling is really hard.”

In order “to bring you all a little dose of sanity and find a little sanity for myself,” he read another story.

After thanking those who are self-quarantining, he added, “To those of you are watching this on a beach or at a nightclub — please stop. Please go home.”

He showcased the latest selection: The True Story of the Three Little Pigs. This, Gad explained, is not “the story you learned at school,” declaring the original Three Little Pigs to be “not true. It’s fake news.”

On Saturday, the “Frozen” star likewise read a book live on Twitter. That selection was Olivia Goes to Venice, “set in one of my favourite places that none of us can really go to, a little place called Venice, in Italy.”

Reading isn’t all that Gad has been doing on Twitter. Last week, he showcased the dance moves he learned from Jennifer Beals in “Flashdance” — watch: