Dropkick Murphys Livestream Annual St. Paddy’s Day Show, Sans Audience

It’s been a tradition for two decades that Celtic-punk band Dropkick Murphys have performed their annual St. Patrick’s Day show in Boston.

With concerts cancelled in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the band decided to keep the tradition alive via livestream, sharing this year’s sans-audience performance on YouTube.

Just before the show kicked off, cameras caught the band backstage. “There’s not gonna be anybody out there!” declared frontman Mike McColgan.

“Playing to a lot of people is not nerve-wracking, because it’s anonymous” McColgan added. “Playing to nobody? That’s nerve-wracking.”

However, the show must go on, and the band put on an epic performance that was viewed by more than 350,000 people on YouTube, and another 300,000 on Periscope.

The livestream has ended, but you can still celebrate St. Paddy’s day with Dropkick Murphys by watching the entire show in the video above.