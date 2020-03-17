Savannah Guthrie To Broadcast From Home On Wednesday’s ‘Today’ After Staffer Confirmed With COVID-19

Savannah Guthrie will be the third member of the “Today” team to work from home.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the morning show anchor is socially distancing herself from the “Today” studios after coming down with a sore throat — following news that a staff member on the show was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Guthrie’s move follows that of “Today” weatherman Al Roker and news anchor Craig Melvin, who broadcast from their homes during the shows that aired Monday and Tuesday.

“Well, this will be a first,” wrote Guthrie on Twitter. “I’m going to be anchoring Today from my house! In an abundance of caution, and to model the super vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us, I’m staying home because I have a mild sore throat and runny nose.”

As she explained, the decision came on “the advice of NBC’s superb medical team and my bosses. I feel good and am sure I will be back in no time — but during these days, it’s on all of us to be extra cautious and caring of those around us. #loveyourneighbor So see you tomorrow on TODAY – from my basement!”

On Tuesday, THR reported that NBC News president Noah Oppenheim sent a memo after it was confirmed on Monday that a member of the “Today” staff had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We’ve decided to ask Savannah to do the show from home tomorrow,” wrote Oppenheim in his memo. “She has a ‘super mild’ sore throat and NBC’s doctors are advising that anyone who doesn’t feel 1000% should work from home. (This applies to EVERYONE!) So, she’s going to model the hyper-vigilance we’re asking for right now and do just that.”