The Squirrels Are Singing In First Look At Quibi’s Revival Of ‘Reno 911!’

The cops of “Reno 911!” are back, courtesy of new streaming service Quibi.

Quibi, a new streamer designed to be watched on phones and other portable devices, is set to launch on April 6, debuting dozens of new shows — each of which features short episodes that are only about 10 minutes in length.

The revival of the Comedy Central show about a group of inept Nevada cops led by Lt. Jim Dangle (Thomas Lennon) is back for a new batch of shows after the original series ended its run in 2009 (and let’s not forget the 2007 big-screen outing “Reno 911!: Miami”).

In a clip from the revival, Dangle appears to be having some issues, in that he tells his fellow officers that the squirrels who live in the ducts above the precinct ceiling have been singing.

The rest of the crew feel their stressed-out boss may need a take a visit to a “spa” — even though he insists the squirrels aren’t singing words, just doing a little rodent harmonzing.

“Reno! 911” will be one of the numerous shows to debut when Quibi launches on Monday, April 6.