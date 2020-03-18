Sandra Bullock’s Ex-Husband Jesse James Splits From Wife Alexis DeJoria After Seven Years

Jesse James announced his split from Alexis DeJoria in an emotional Instagram post Tuesday.

James, best known as the host of “Monster Garage”, was married to the professional drag racer for “close to seven amazing years.”

He wrote, “I know a lot of you have been asking if I will be attending the NHRA races this year to work on Alexis’ funny car.

“It’s with an incredible amount of sadness to let you know Alexis and I have decided to end our marriage.

“We spent close to seven amazing years together. Working on her race car for five of those years was one of the highlights of my life. Also a highlight was trying my best to be a good dad to her daughter.

“Something that will leave a huge hole in my heart forever.”

James went on: “Unfortunately at the end of the day our lives we’re just headed in different directions.

“Creating a distance that was insurmountable. I wish her the absolute best in her racing and life. I hope you can respect our privacy in this tough time. Thank you.”

James and DeJoria tied the knot in 2013. He was previously married to Sandra Bullock from 2005-2010, Janine Lindemulder from 2002-2004 and Karla James from 1991-2002.

James was also engaged to Kat Von D, but she previously claimed he cheated on her with 19 women. He cheated on Bullock, as well.