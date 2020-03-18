Oprah Winfrey Slams ‘Awful Fake’ Rumours She Was Arrested For Sex Trafficking After Having Her Home Raided

Oprah Winfrey has set the record straight about those ridiculous rumours she’d been arrested for sex trafficking.

Winfrey began trending on Twitter Tuesday after a fake report went viral claiming her Boca Raton, Florida, estate had been raided by law enforcement.

The TV mogul then insisted the whole thing was fake: “Just sanitizing and self-distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.”

Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.🙏🏾 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 18, 2020

RELATED: Gayle King Tells Oprah Winfrey How She’s Doing Following That ‘Very Painful’ Kobe Bryant Interview Backlash

It was reported the rumours might have been started by the far-right group QAnon, which is known for spreading wild conspiracy theories.

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey To Interview Author Of Controversial ‘American Dirt’, With Another Book Pulled

Among others, “Ellen” producer Andy Lassner responded to the claims.

The staggering amount of people believing a 100% fake story about Oprah doesn’t make me feel good about the chances of society continuing — andy lassner (@andylassner) March 18, 2020

See more of the reaction below.

the maniacs still awake on this website made a hoax about oprah being arrested for sex trafficking go viral, then the benevolent maniacs debunked it, and then oprah herself responded, all in the 8ish hour window that reasonable people are asleep during — Ali Breland (@alibreland) March 18, 2020

He also posted what he claimed was body cam footage of the raid on Oprah's house, and apparently she lives in a $30k bungalow in west Detroit. pic.twitter.com/0VBJlGXYQV — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) March 18, 2020

Oprah, Jesus you have no idea… I swear to God that almost broke me. I would have lost all hope for humanity. Thank you for still being one of the good guys. — Pillsbury SugarDaddy (@spellsandcurses) March 18, 2020

It just goes to show that sometimes bullshit can travel faster than a virus. — Adam Hancock 🧢 (@realadamhancock) March 18, 2020

this poor woman. y’all are crazy — gabb 🌟 (@gabbgoudy) March 18, 2020