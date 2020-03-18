Oprah Winfrey Slams ‘Awful Fake’ Rumours She Was Arrested For Sex Trafficking After Having Her Home Raided

Oprah Winfrey. Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey has set the record straight about those ridiculous rumours she’d been arrested for sex trafficking.

Winfrey began trending on Twitter Tuesday after a fake report went viral claiming her Boca Raton, Florida, estate had been raided by law enforcement.

The TV mogul then insisted the whole thing was fake: “Just sanitizing and self-distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.”

It was reported the rumours might have been started by the far-right group QAnon, which is known for spreading wild conspiracy theories.

Among others, “Ellen” producer Andy Lassner responded to the claims.

See more of the reaction below.

