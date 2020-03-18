Oprah Winfrey Slams ‘Awful Fake’ Rumours She Was Arrested For Sex Trafficking After Having Her Home Raided

Oprah Winfrey has set the record straight about those ridiculous rumours she’d been arrested for sex trafficking.
Winfrey began trending on Twitter Tuesday after a fake report went viral claiming her Boca Raton, Florida, estate had been raided by law enforcement.
The TV mogul then insisted the whole thing was fake: “Just sanitizing and self-distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.”
RELATED: Gayle King Tells Oprah Winfrey How She’s Doing Following That ‘Very Painful’ Kobe Bryant Interview Backlash
It was reported the rumours might have been started by the far-right group QAnon, which is known for spreading wild conspiracy theories.
RELATED: Oprah Winfrey To Interview Author Of Controversial ‘American Dirt’, With Another Book Pulled
Among others, “Ellen” producer Andy Lassner responded to the claims.
See more of the reaction below.