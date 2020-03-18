Seth Rogen Live-Tweets ‘Cats’ While High To Everyone’s Delight

Fresh off its big Razzies wins, the 2019 movie musical bomb “Cats” got another dose of life from everyone’s favourite pothead, Seth Rogen.
RELATED: Razzies Still Announces Winners Despite Show Being Cancelled, ‘Cats’ Takes Home Most Awards
Stuck at home due to social distancing, Rogen took to Twitter to let everyone know he was “pretty stoned” and was putting on “Cats”.
The actor live-tweeted through the whole “trippy” film, and Twitter was delighted.
RELATED: VFX Society Calls Out Oscars Visual Effects Punchline: ‘Not To Blame For The Poor Performance Of Cats’
The fun only lasted so long, though, as Rogen eventually switched to something a little more palatable.
Rogen also learned about the supposed “butthole cut” of “Cats”, immediately calling for its release to the public.