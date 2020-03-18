Seth Rogen Live-Tweets ‘Cats’ While High To Everyone’s Delight

Fresh off its big Razzies wins, the 2019 movie musical bomb “Cats” got another dose of life from everyone’s favourite pothead, Seth Rogen.

Stuck at home due to social distancing, Rogen took to Twitter to let everyone know he was “pretty stoned” and was putting on “Cats”.

The actor live-tweeted through the whole “trippy” film, and Twitter was delighted.

Also the scale is bizarre. The behind the scenes features, which are amazing, said the set is 2.5 times scale but that would mean cats are like 60 pounds in real life! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

The mice!?!?!?!?!?!!? — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

“Let’s make 35 nonsense songs introducing cats!” – The makers of cats. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Judi Dench is in a cat fur coat which I can only assume is socially APPALLING in this world. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

WHAT IS JELLICLE?!,!? — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

CG cat people dancing is odd. Is it impressive? I don’t know! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Is the milk bar for humans??! For cats? Is this in Clockwork Orange world? Huh? — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Like why even make these actors show up on set? They’re playing cats. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

The fun only lasted so long, though, as Rogen eventually switched to something a little more palatable.

Alright I’m turning this off and watching 90 day fiancé. Good night. Stay clean as fuck. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Rogen also learned about the supposed “butthole cut” of “Cats”, immediately calling for its release to the public.