Bono Livestreams New Song Dedicated To The People Of Italy

Bono is sending a gift to Italy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED: Josh Gad Returns With Another Twitter Bedtime Story

On Tuesday night, the U2 frontman livestreamed himself at home performing a new song he wrote.

“For the Italians who inspired [the song]… for the Irish… for ANYONE who this St. Patrick’s day is in a tight spot and still singing. For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it’s you we’re singing to,” he wrote in the caption for the post.

In the video, Bono said, “I think it’s called ‘Let Your Love Be Known’.”

RELATED: Lil Nas X And Megan Thee Stallion Send Money To Fans Affected By Coronavirus

“You can’t touch but you can sing across rooftops,” he sang, “Sing to me down the phone / Sing and promise me you won’t stop / Sing and you’re never alone.”

quarantined Italians singing @cher's the winner takes it all from their balcony 🙏🙌❤ pic.twitter.com/FlejNBWq35 — 𝔰𝔲𝔰𝔲 𝔥𝔢𝔠𝔨 (@cherkkj) March 16, 2020

The lyrics recall viral videos of Italians playing and singing music on their balconies while under lockdown.