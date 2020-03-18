Trevor Noah Goes Overboard With Home Cleaning In A Bid To Tackle Coronavirus

Trevor Noah is definitely making use of his time stuck at home amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

People have been told to keep their houses extra clean, so that’s what Noah did, albeit maybe a little too clean.

In a new video clip, the “Daily Show” talk-show host scrubs everything in sight.

He told viewers, “They say you want to try and clean as many things as possible.

“Things that you regularly touch, just to keep them safe.

“So, if you have time, if you have disinfectant, or soap and water, get to cleaning.”

He then scrubs handles, his shower tap — any surface — and even his individual orange segments before eating them.

Maybe taking things too far?

See more in the clip above.