Michael Stipe Updates R.E.M.’s ‘It’s The End Of The World As We Know It’ In These Coronavirus Times

Never has R.E.M.’s “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” felt so relevant.

The song’s streaming numbers have exploded in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Michael Stipe caught wind of the song’s renewed success and updated the song to include survival tips for the current outbreak.

In a video posted to R.E.M’s official Twitter, Stipe performed the song a cappella before abruptly stopping.

“I do feel fine. I feel okay. The important part of that lyric, that song title is ‘as we know it,'” he says. “We’re about to go through, we are going through something that none of us have ever encountered before, and that is, of course, the coronavirus. And it’s real and it’s serious and it’s here.”

A nearly five-minute version of the updated song is available on his website. It offers tips on hand-washing, social distancing, and more.

“I’m a former pop star,” he said, giving perhaps the most important piece of advice. “Go to the CDC, go to trusted news sources. Don’t trust social media to tell you what is or is not scary or contagious or weird.”