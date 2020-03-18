Ciara And Russell Wilson Donate 1 Million Meals To People Struggling Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Ciara and Russell Wilson are doing some real good for people in need.

With the coronavirus pandemic leaving some families without food, the couple announced on Tuesday that they are donating one million meals to people in Seattle.

“All these places are being affected all around the world… we’re going to donate a million meals and hopefully make a difference,” Wilson said in a video posted to Instagram.

Ciara added, “Together we will conquer this tough time that we’re going through together…practise social distancing and be blessed.”