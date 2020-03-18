‘American Idol’ Season 18 Production Halted Due To Coronavirus

The contestants of “American Idol” will have to wait a little longer to achieve their dreams.

“American Idol” is the latest television show to halt productions due to the outbreak of coronavirus, according to TVLine. Contestants who have made it through the elimination rounds have been sent home for the time being.

Production has not completely stopped on the singing competition series. A segment of the production is working on the show remotely. Episodes are expected to air as scheduled throughout the beginning of the live shows.

That also means judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, and host Ryan Seacrest have been sent home.