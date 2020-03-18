Queen Latifah Is Still A ‘Living Legend’ Of Rap In New Music Video

Queen Latifah has not missed a step when it comes to churning out funky, fresh rhymes.

The Oscar-nominated “Chicago” actress, who also has a Golden Globe, a Grammy, and a Primetime Emmy to her name, united with hip-hop legends Bun B, Jadakiss, and DJ Kayslay on the latter’s new song “Living Legend*”.

RELATED GALLERY: Queen Latifah’s Career Highlights

Latifah, 50, has not released a full musical project in 11 years. That means nothing to the Queen, who delivered fire bars packed with wit and multisyllabic rhymes.

“They just talk the game, I turn midnight strolls to The Walk of Fame/Oscars, Grammys, I built the ground that you walk on,” Latifah raps at one point.

RELATED: Queen Latifah Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant

“I set it off with Jada, without a doubt/Even in Chicago, I was bringin’ down the house,” she continues, referencing her films “Set It Off”, “Chicago”, and “Bringing Down The House”.

“I been around the world like Nat Geo/But still hood, so please don’t make me bring back Cleo.”

“Living Legend*” is featured on DJ Kayslay’s new mixtape Living Legend.